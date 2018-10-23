

CTV Montreal





Hema-Quebec has seen a marked increase in donor registration after a Montreal family went public with their search for potential bone marrow donors to help save six-year-old Ellie White, who is battling a rare form of leukemia.

Ellie's family issued a plea to Hema-Quebec to better promote bone marrow donation.

That cause has been bolstered significantly since the story went public last weekend - even reaching the attention of NHL-er, and former Montreal Canadien, P.K. Subban.

Hema-Quebec says it received over 900 bone marrow registrations over the weekend.

Three hundred more signed up on Tuesday morning, after Subban's social media call-to-action.

After two very difficult days of fevers, Ellie woke up and is "back to her old self," according to mother Amanda Sokoloff - asking to make a volcano as a 'science project.'

"She woke up yesterday herself - it was an unbelievable and magical thing," Sokoloff said. "She wanted to make a volcano, which is just amazing. A few days ago she wasn't even really talking."

Ellie is scheduled to undergo a lumbar puncture - a painful, yet important, procedure that will allow a direct injection of medicine into her spine.

To register as a donor with Hema-Quebec, click here.

For updates, follow the 'Swabs for Ellie' Facebook page.