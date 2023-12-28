Svechnikov and Fast help the Carolina Hurricanes top the Montreal Canadiens 5-3
Andrei Svechnikov scored three times and Jesper Fast had two goals, helping Antti Raanta and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Thursday night.
Svechnikov got his fourth goal of the season 1:35 into the first period. He snapped a tie with 6:09 left in the third, and then secured his third career hat trick with 18.9 seconds to play.
Sebastian Aho had four assists for Carolina, and Brent Burns added three assists. The Hurricanes were coming off a 5-2 win at Nashville on Wednesday night.
The 34-year-old Raanta made 18 saves in his first NHL game since Dec. 15. He was placed on waivers and completed an assignment in the American Hockey League before being recalled this week. He was the backup for the team's victory against the Predators.
Mitchell Stephens, Mike Matheson and Josh Anderson scored for the Canadiens, who were coming off a five-day holiday break. Cayden Primeau, son of former Hurricanes captain Keith Primeau, made 27 stops saves his first game against Carolina.
Anderson tied it at 3 on a breakaway 25 seconds into the third period. He has five goals in a five-game stretch for a total of six this season.
Matheson posted his first goal in 15 games and No. 6 on the season on a wraparound on a power play with 3.9 seconds to play in the first, tying it at 2 after the Canadiens allowed the first two goals.
Fast recorded his first two-goal game in slightly more than a year. He lifted Carolina to a 2-0 lead 12:40 into the first, and then made it 3-2 with his fourth of the season 1:29 into the second.
UP NEXT
Canadiens: Saturday at Florida.
Hurricanes: Saturday at Toronto to begin a three-game road trip.
