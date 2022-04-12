Suzuki and Byron miss Habs practice, Anderson leaves ice
Forwards Nick Suzuki and Paul Byron sat out practice to receive treatment Tuesday at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.
Suzuki picked up an assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets and played a total of 18:59.
Byron also played in the game against the Jets and had 11:22 of playing time.
Josh Anderson left the ice just a few minutes into practice. The reason for his absence is unknown at this time, but according to the organization it was to receive treatment and it doesn't appear to be very serious.
Aside from Anderson, 24 players took part in the practice, including goalies Carey Price, Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau.
While Price and Montembeault practiced on one side of the rink with goalie instructor Eric Raymond, Primeau was between the pipes in a three-on-three drill in tight quarters at the other end.
Several other simulation drills were also conducted by interim head coach Martin St-Louis.
After practice, the Habs traveled to Ohio to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.
It already appears that Price will not get the start, although he will make the trip with the team.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 12, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
Ontario reports highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in nearly two months
Ontario heath officials are reporting that more than 1,300 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, marking a total count not seen since February.
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion until goals are met
Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia's bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.
One man dead, brother in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and his brother has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
Watch: Heated debate between campaign advisers for Poilievre and Charest
The attacks are escalating between Conservative leadership candidates Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest as the party's race to name its new leader heats up. On CTV News Channel's Power Play, key Poilievre adviser Jenni Byrne and co-chair of Charest leadership campaign Tasha Kheiriddin get into a heated exchange over their respective candidates' positions.
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
As provinces ask people to manage COVID-19 risks, experts say the public has less data
The public is being asked to take a bigger role in managing their risk with COVID-19, but information from health authorities is less available than before, experts say.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
-
Ford government slammed for top doctor's vacation during sixth wave
The Ford government is coming under fire for its lack of transparency on Ontario’s top doctor going on vacation last week amidst calls for him to address the sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
'Random attacks' in Toronto see man hit with axe in Scarborough, woman stabbed in North York
Toronto police have announced two arrests in two separate assaults in the city that investigators allege were unprovoked and completely 'random' in nature.
Atlantic
-
One man dead, brother in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and his brother has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
-
Federal Finance minister highlights medical student loan forgiveness in Halifax
Canada's finance minister visited a Halifax medical school Tuesday and highlighted a measure in the recently tabled federal budget that forgives student loans for doctors and nurses.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
Convinced there was a killer outside the firehall where he worked, Nova Scotia firefighter Darrell Currie recalled Monday how he was overcome by a deep sense of dread as he hid behind a stack of metal chairs with two other men.
London
-
Driver released from hospital after single-vehicle crash in London, Ont.
The driver of a vehicle involved in a weekend collision has been released from hospital.
-
Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 74 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
Western University reacts to death of woman near campus
Western University is expressing its sympathies following the death of a woman after being struck by a vehicle near campus.
Northern Ontario
-
Pregnant woman, two unborn babies killed in Hwy. 11 crash, commercial driver charged
A 67-year-old man from Dorval, Que., is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle with two pregnant women, CTV News has learned.
-
Two big northern Ontario lottery wins
Two women in northern Ontario have snagged big lottery wins, one in Greater Sudbury and the other is a second-time winner from Sault Ste. Marie.
-
'One of the worst ever' years for potholes in Timmins, Mayor George Pirie says
Navigating Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins in the spring can be tricky, especially this year, and city officials are saying this is one of the worst for potholes.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in death of Calgary woman in Temple
Calgary police have released a photo of a man wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the April 7 death of Jamie Lynn Scheible in the community of Temple.
-
Men convicted in Barbados shooting of Calgary man sentenced to 31 years in prison
Two men have been sentenced to 31 years in prison, in Barbados, for the shooting of a Calgary man.
-
Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player
A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.
-
London-Waterloo pitching for 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
The City of London and the Waterloo Region have put in a joint bid to host the 2023 World Juniors.
-
'Listening to the people': Wilmot rejects re-zoning proposal for gravel pit
Wilmot Township council has rejected a proposal to re-zone agricultural land for a large gravel pit.
Vancouver
-
Winter weather in April: Snow falls in parts of Metro Vancouver
Did it snow where you are? Some residents of Metro Vancouver woke up to a surprise on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. illicit drug deaths reach an 'unprecedented and terrifying rate': chief coroner
More people died of illicit drug overdose in British Columbia in February 2022 than ever before for that month, according to the provincial coroners service. Six of those people were under the age of 19.
-
More oysters recalled in B.C., hundreds of norovirus illnesses reported: Health Canada
More oysters harvested in B.C. were recalled due to a risk of norovirus contamination.
Edmonton
-
Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget.
-
University of Alberta develops sanitization tech to kill COVID-19 virus
A new sanitization product aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 will soon be used in Edmonton and Calgary.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
Windsor
-
One new death, 51 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death, 152 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 55 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
-
OPP identify three people killed in Leamington crash
The identity of three people who died in a crash in Leamington is being released now that OPP officers have concluded the investigation.
-
Several arrests made after five people shot in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested several people after a shooting outside of a bowling alley in Forest Glade.
Regina
-
'Colorado Low' expected to bring extended blizzard conditions to Sask.
April is here and Easter is right around the corner, but the weather this week is going to be unrelenting and we are bracing for a potent spring storm that looks to push into the province starting Tuesday.
-
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
-
Here's how to prepare for the blizzard approaching Sask.
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
-
More headstones vandalized in eastern Ontario
About 20 headstones have been damaged at a cemetery west of Kingston, the latest vandalism incident at a cemetery in the region.
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sinkhole swallows car
A Saskatoon driver uncovered a sinkhole Monday in the Holliston neighbourhood when she drove through what appeared to be a puddle.
-
Saskatoon ER doc says city's hospitals 'above 100% capacity'
A Saskatoon emergency physician says hospitals are under intense strain.
-
Sask. Ukrainian bilingual school provides 'soft landing' for young refugees
The province's only Ukrainian bilingual school is playing a significant role in ensuring the youngest refugees arriving in the city are looked after.