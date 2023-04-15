SUV crashes into dump truck on Montreal highway, killing driver
A man was killed early Saturday morning when he crashed into the back of a stationary dump truck on Highway 40 eastbound in Montreal.
The incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. near the Gouin Boulevard exit.
"A 53-foot heavy vehicle, a dump truck, came to a complete stop in the right lane. According to preliminary information, it probably had a mechanical problem or a breakdown and unfortunately, in the minutes that followed, a sport utility vehicle hit it head-on in the back," explained provincial police (SQ) spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.
The SUV driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.
"As for the driver who died, at first glance, there is no mention of alcohol," said Bilodeau.
The truck driver was not injured. An SQ investigation is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 15, 2023.
