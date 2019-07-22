Featured Video
Suspicious package leads to evacuation of St-Constant homes
Several St-Constant homes were evacuated after a suspicious package was discovered on the night of Sun., July 21, 2019. (Photo: CTV Montreal/Cosmo Santamaria)
Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
Published Monday, July 22, 2019 8:23AM EDT
Several St-Constant homes were evacuated after suspicious package was left on the street on Sunday night.
Roussillon police officers were called to Beaudry St. near Ste. Marie at around 11:30pm.
Streets in the area were blocked off as a precaution while officers assessed the situation.
Traffic in the area was diverted while officers investigated the scene.
Latest Montreal News
- Montreal-based OBM, Respect Campaign veterans programs to receive federal funding
- SQ discontinuing aerial search efforts for missing businessman and son
- SNC-Lavalin stocks drop amid $2 billion in impairment charges, cost overruns
- Montreal World Film Festival won't be held this year
- Opposition takes aim at Liberals over return of former Trudeau aide Gerald Butts