

CTV Montreal





Part of St-Laurent Blvd. was closed Monday afternoon because of a suspicious package.

Firefighters wearing hazmat suits were called in after an envelope with a powder was discovered at 1:30 p.m.

So far they have not confirmed what the powder is, but the fire department confirms that the situation is under control.

Police had asked people to stay away from the corner of St-Laurent and Duluth Ave. for the duration of the operation – but it has since reopened.