

The Canadian Press





A motor vehicle was destroyed in a suspicious fire in a residential area of northeast Montreal on Monday morning.

The SPVM said they received a call at 1:20 a.m. regarding the burning vehicle in front of a home on Fernand-Gauthier Ave. near the intersection of Maurice-Duplessis in Riviere-des-Prairies.

Police said firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames but considerable damage was done to the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation led firefighters to conclude the fire had possibly been intentionally set. The file was handed over to the SPVM’s arson squad.