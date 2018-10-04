Featured Video
Suspicious fire destroys NDG restaurant
Onyx, a restaurant in NDG, was severely damaged by a fire police are treating as suspicious early on the morning of Thur., Oct. 4, 2018.
A restaurant in Cote-Des-Neiges-NDG was completely destroyed by a fire on Thursday morning, and police are treating the incident as suspicious.
The fire broke out at 1:45 a.m. in Onyx restaurant, located on St-Jacques near Grand Blvd.
A spokesperson for Montreal police said the inside of the restaurant was a total loss.
Several neighbouring apartments were also evacuated, though residents have since been able to return home.
Nobody was hurt and no suspects have yet been arrested.
