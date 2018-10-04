

The Canadian Press





A restaurant in Cote-Des-Neiges-NDG was completely destroyed by a fire on Thursday morning, and police are treating the incident as suspicious.

The fire broke out at 1:45 a.m. in Onyx restaurant, located on St-Jacques near Grand Blvd.

A spokesperson for Montreal police said the inside of the restaurant was a total loss.

Several neighbouring apartments were also evacuated, though residents have since been able to return home.

Nobody was hurt and no suspects have yet been arrested.