A body has been found in the burned out remains of a home in LaSalle.

The body is believed to be that of a 61-year-old woman who was reported missing by her son shortly after the fire began.

Fire broke out in the multiple-unit rowhouse on Bois des Caryers St., a recently-built housing project near Angrignon Park, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

About 160 firefighters were called to battle the flames and try to limit their spread, but the fire consumed one building entirely.

As people from the neigbourhood gathered to watch the flames, firefighters urged them to stand back and not interfere with their work.

Most of the residents of the homes managed to escape safely but have lost all their belongings. The Red Cross will provide care and shelter for those families for several days.

However one resident told police that he did not think his mother was able to get out of the building on her own. It is her body that is believed to have been found in the wreckage, but an autopsy will be needed to confirm her identity.

Once the five-alarm fire was extinguished, about six hours after the fire began, firefighters discovered signs the fire had been deliberately set.

Montreal police said that at least three people were seen running away from the building just before the fire began.

The arson squad, and Montreal's major crimes division, are now investigating the cause of the fire.