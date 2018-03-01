

CTV Montreal





Laval's arson squad is investigating a suspicious fire that broke out in a strip mall early Thursday.

Shortly after 3 a.m. the fire alarms went off at a hairdresser's salon on Samson Blvd. near Bisaillon St.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the store and they promptly went inside to put out the small fire, and found traces of a liquid that might have been used to start the fire.

They tried to contact the salon's owners without any success.