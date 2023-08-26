Suspicious deaths under investigation in Lower Laurentians
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating several suspicious deaths in the Lower Laurentians.
On Saturday, officers were called to the small community of Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, located in the MRC of Joliette about 65 kilometres north of Montreal.
Few details were available as of late afternoon, including the exact number of deaths.
The major crimes unit is investigating.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto
Atlantic
London
Northern Ontario
Calgary
Kitchener
Vancouver
Edmonton
Windsor
Regina
Ottawa
Saskatoon
