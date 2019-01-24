

CTV Montreal





The body of a 44-year-old man was found in an apartment in downtown Sherbrooke on Wednesday afternoon.

A neighbour made the discovery and alerted police, who confirmed Thursday that the death was suspicious.

An autopsy has been ordered and will be necessary to determine the cause of death and if the individual was murdered.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the victim, but said she has had previous run-ins with the law.