Suspicious car fire in Ville-Emard: Montreal police investigating

A parked car in Ville-Emard was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning under suspicious conditions, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

Police were called to the scene on Hertel and Springland Streets around 3:50 a.m. after a 911 call reported the fire. Witnesses said a loud banging sound preceded the flames.

Firefighters brought the fire under control, but the damage to the vehicle was beyond repair.

The case was transferred to the SPVM arson unit. The investigation is ongoing.