Suspicious car fire in Montreal's Lachine borough: police

A suspicious fire damaged a parked car in southwest Montreal Tuesday night, according to police (SPVM).

Firefighters were called to the Lachine borough around 12:30 a.m. in response to a burning vehicle on Victoria Street and 4th Avenue.

While extinguishing the flames, they discovered evidence suggesting arson and notified the SPVM.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The car was towed overnight and will be examined by investigators.

No one was injured and no evacuations were reported.

With files from The Canadian Press.