Suspects crash into Montreal police cars twice in one afternoon

A police officer was injured Monday in one of two incidents of drivers crashing their vehicles into a patrol car, Montreal police said.

In the first case, police were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle driven by someone who charged at an officer in Dorval. At around 12:30 p.m., police located a vehicle that was reported stolen. A suspect was seen entering the car at the intersection of 55th Avenue and Lindsay Avenue, and they noted at least one other person was inside it.

Police say the first suspect fled the scene and was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

The second suspect took off in the vehicle and crashed into a police cruiser, which in turn hit a police officer. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police lost sight of the vehicle travelling at high speeds but later located it on Bord-du-Lac-Lakeshore in Pointe-Claire.

The highway was closed briefly, and police officers are searching the area for the second suspect.

Second incident in Rosemont

Police are also investigating another incident after officers noticed an unregistered black Honda CRV committing several traffic violations, including crashing into another vehicle, around 2:30 p.m. in Rosemont.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which "deliberately" drove into an oncoming patrol car, said police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc. The cruiser was seriously damaged, but no citizens or officers were injured.

There was no police pursuit. After the suspect — a Caucasian man believed to be in his 30s — fled the scene, police started receiving several 911 calls about traffic violations. Dubuc said the driver could possibly face charges of dangerous driving, armed assault and hit-and-run.

Following the collision, 18th Avenue was closed between Masson Street and Laurier Avenue.