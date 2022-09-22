Suspects arrested in Vancouver, Ottawa following Montreal-Island mall shooting

Montreal police say officers arrested two suspects following the shooting of a 44-year-old man in the parking lot of a mall on the Island of Montreal.

The alleged shooter, a 33-year-old man, was arrested in Vancouver. Another man, 27, was arrested on suspicion he drove the getaway car.

On Aug. 23, at around 1 p.m., a man was shot and killed in the parking lot outside the Rockland Centre, a shopping mall in the Town of Mont-Royal.

Immediately after the shooting, according to police, a Mazda 6 was spotted speeding away from the scene. That vehicle was found burned-out the following day.

Both suspects have links to organized crime, according to police. They'll be flown to Montreal to face charges of first-degree murder.

NO CLEAR LINK TO SAME-DAY SHOOTING

Just half and hour after the Rockland shooting, police say another man was shot on Saint-Denis St. in the Latin Quarter.

That victim was 51-year-old Diego Fiorita. He was shot while sitting at a restaurant, and later died of his injuries. The suspect fled on foot.

Police say they're still investigating that case, and have not made a connection between the two.

"At this time, the evidence collected by investigators does not allow for a link between these two events," police wrote in a Thursday press release.