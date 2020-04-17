MONTREAL -- A young man who allegedly drugged several women before sexually assaulting them was arrested this week in the Eastern Townships.

22-year-old Samuel Bourque of Magog appeared in court virtually and remains detained pending further legal proceedings. According to the Régie de police de Memphrémagog (RPM), four alleged victims, all above 18 and said to know the man, have so far filed complaints against him.

Bourque was arrested on Wednesday. He was charged with armed sexual assault, sexual assault, voyeurism, assault, theft and fraud for less than $5,000.

The police investigation started last February when information came to light. Bourque has no criminal history.

Anyone who believes to have been a victim is asked to contact the Régie de police de Memphrémagog.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020.