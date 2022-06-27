Suspected case of arson as van set on fire in Montreal North

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a vehicle was set on fire late Sunday night in a residential area of Montreal North.

Officers received a 911 call at 10:50 p.m. about a van ablaze on Désy Avenue, near de Vendée Street.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, firefighters had already brought the fire under control.

No incendiary objects were found onsite, but witnesses say they saw a man setting the vehicle on fire before fleeing.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 27, 2022.