

The Canadian Press





A 28-year-old man suspected of setting a fire in an abandoned East End building was taken to hospital on Thursday night for smoke inhalation.

Police said arson squad investigators will speak to the man once his health permits.

The fire began around 11:40 p.m. in a building on Ste-Catherine St. East near Chambly in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Upon arriving, police saw the suspect fleeing the scene and arrested him. He could face charges of breaking and entering and arson.