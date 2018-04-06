Suspected arsonist hospitalized for smoke inhalation
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 8:35AM EDT
A 28-year-old man suspected of setting a fire in an abandoned East End building was taken to hospital on Thursday night for smoke inhalation.
Police said arson squad investigators will speak to the man once his health permits.
The fire began around 11:40 p.m. in a building on Ste-Catherine St. East near Chambly in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.
Upon arriving, police saw the suspect fleeing the scene and arrested him. He could face charges of breaking and entering and arson.
Latest Montreal News
- Walmart Canada says it will re-hire disabled workers let go last week
- Suspected arsonist hospitalized for smoke inhalation
- Ceremony marks 150th anniversary of killing of Thomas D'Arcy McGee
- Concordia develops tool with Ubisoft to detect glitches in gaming software
- McGill mishandled complaints against profs of sexual violence: SSMU