Suspected arson leaves car torched in Montreal: police investigating

A car was damaged by a suspicious fire Friday night in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles borough, according to police (SPVM).

The burned vehicle was parked on Tricentenaire Boulevard, near the intersection of Victoria Street.

Around 2:00 a.m., Montreal firefighters called the police after discovering evidence at the scene suggesting the fire had been set on purpose.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation was handed over to the SPVM's arson squad.

No arrests have been made and there are no suspects.