A man wanted in connection with Saturday's murder of a 71-year-old woman in Laval was spotted that day in the Cartier Metro station, heading towards Montreal.

A 911 call was placed at 2:50 p.m. after the victim’s body was found on Pacific Ave. in the Laval-Des-Rapides neighbourhood.

When officers arrived, they found the body had marks of violence.

Christophe Oliviera, 31, lived with the victim but police said they were not related.

He is described as a Caucasian man who speaks French and has a beard. He has black hair and brown eyes and stands 6' tall and weighs 198 lbs.

Oliviera has several tattoos, including on his neck, back and chest. He has a star tattooed on his left hand and a skull and a book on his left arm.

One neighbour who knew the victim said she had always been quiet and didn't deserve what happened to her.

"It's a very peaceful area and I've never seen any violence here," he said.

Laval police said that Oliviera was spotted on Saturday at Cartier metro station headed towards Montreal.

Oliviera is considered dangerous and police advise anyone who sees him to not approach and to call 911.

"If someone is trying to him or or help him run away from police, it's going to be a charge of complicity after the fact, so the person will be arrested for that," said Beshara.