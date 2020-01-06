MONTREAL -- A 29-year-old man is expected to appear at the Quebec City courthouse Monday after being arrested in relation to an alleged assault in the parking lot of the Plaza Hotel.

Quebec City police were called after a man was stabbed Friday evening at the hotel, on Laurier Boulevard.

They allege the incident occured after the victim caught the suspect trying to steal his car.

The suspect was arrested Sunday and is expected to face criminal charges of armed assault and breach of release conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2020.