MONTREAL -- Longueuil police are searching for a suspect in the robbery of an SAQ on March 27.

At 1:10 p.m., a young man entered a branch located at 825 St-Laurent Blvd. West and allegedly struck an employee who tried to stop him as he left the store with a bottle of alcohol hidden in his coat.

The suspect is white and stands 5'7 and weighs 165 lbs. He has brown hair and wore a black coat, black hat and a black backpack.

Anyone with information can call 911 or make an anonymous tip via the Info-Azimut line at 450-646-8500.