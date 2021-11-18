MONTREAL -- Montreal police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing another man before fleeing on foot.

Police say the stabbing occurred at around 10:30 a.m. on des Carrières St., near D'Iberville St.

The victim was reportedly stabbed in the upper body.

"He was transported to the hospital," said police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron, who added the victims injuries are not life-threatening.

"He was concious, breathing," said Bergeron.

"The suspect has been identified so police officers are looking for him right now," he said.

The motives behind the attack are still unclear, police say.