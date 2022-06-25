Suspect's vehicle found after woman killed and abandoned by hit-and-run driver

Police on Montreal's South Shore has located the suspect vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead.

A young woman was killed and abandoned at the scene by a driver who fled the accident scene in the early morning hours of Friday in Brossard.

Investigators are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck with a damaged front bumper.

In the last few hours, Longueuil police (SPAL) located a black four-door Chevrolet Silverado in the Greenfield Park sector of Longueuil. The vehicle was seized for forensic testing.

Délit de fuite mortel à Brossard

L’évolution de l’enquête du SPAL a permis de localiser le véhicule suspect dans le secteur Greenfield Park sur le territoire de l'agglomération de Longueuil.

Expertises en cours.

Les démarches se poursuivent.

+ de détails: https://t.co/34dGr57YmG https://t.co/dX55azFi1F pic.twitter.com/8OOeCdPkkk — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) June 25, 2022

The SPAL say the accident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on Friday when the 25-year-old victim was struck while crossing Rome Blvd. near the intersection of Lautrec St.

Rather than stopping to render aid to the victim, the driver fled the scene towards Taschereau Blvd, police say.

Police are asking for assistance from anyone who witnessed the impact or believes they have information related to this case.