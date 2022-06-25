Suspect's vehicle found after woman killed and abandoned by hit-and-run driver
Police on Montreal's South Shore has located the suspect vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead.
A young woman was killed and abandoned at the scene by a driver who fled the accident scene in the early morning hours of Friday in Brossard.
Investigators are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck with a damaged front bumper.
In the last few hours, Longueuil police (SPAL) located a black four-door Chevrolet Silverado in the Greenfield Park sector of Longueuil. The vehicle was seized for forensic testing.
The SPAL say the accident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on Friday when the 25-year-old victim was struck while crossing Rome Blvd. near the intersection of Lautrec St.
Rather than stopping to render aid to the victim, the driver fled the scene towards Taschereau Blvd, police say.
Police are asking for assistance from anyone who witnessed the impact or believes they have information related to this case.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 25, 2022.
