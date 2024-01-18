MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Suspect pleads guilty in Longueuil shooting

    A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Longueuil police (SPAL) say a man has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison in relation to a shooting that took place last April.

    Ghandi Estimé, 39, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of illegal possession of a firearm, negligent use of a firearm and breach of an order.

    The shooting occurred early in the morning on April 21 at a home on Daniel Street.

    Two suspects were arrested by police, with a third fleeing the scene.

    Estimé was arrested on Dec. 20.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 18, 2024.

