Suspect pleads guilty in Longueuil shooting

Longueuil police (SPAL) say a man has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison in relation to a shooting that took place last April.

Ghandi Estimé, 39, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of illegal possession of a firearm, negligent use of a firearm and breach of an order.

The shooting occurred early in the morning on April 21 at a home on Daniel Street.

Two suspects were arrested by police, with a third fleeing the scene.

Estimé was arrested on Dec. 20.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 18, 2024.