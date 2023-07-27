Suspect in stabbing of Montreal police officer to appear in court Thursday

A man is scheduled to appear in the Court of Quebec on Thursday after he was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a Montreal police officer.

He will remain in custody until then, the SPVM confirmed Wednesday evening, and is awaiting charges from the Crown prosecutor.

According to police chief Fady Dagher, officers first approached the suspect on Tuesday in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, where he was reportedly "hanging around" a daycare and taking pictures.

The suspect fled the scene, but police saw him again Wednesday morning near Westbury and Plamondon Avenues.

He attemped to flee again and officers pursued him on foot. When they caught up with him, the suspect allegedly stabbed one of them in the abdomen.

The stabbed officer, who has been with the force for two years, required surgery for his injuries but his life is not in danger.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the attack. Police say he had a previous order to meet a psychiatrist but hadn't gone yet.

With files from The Canadian Press.