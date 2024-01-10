MONTREAL
    • Suspect in Quebec courthouse stabbing charged with attempted murder and assault

    The suspect in Tuesday's stabbing of an interpreter at a suburban Montreal courthouse is facing multiple charges.

    Alexandre Garces, 44, appeared in court in Longueuil, Que., on Wednesday to be charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. Court documents specified that a knife was the weapon allegedly used in the attack.

    A bail hearing is expected to take place Thursday, police said.

    A 68-year-old man, identified in court documents as Hai Thach, was seriously injured after being attacked on Tuesday at the Longueuil courthouse, and police said Wednesday that his life remains in danger.

    A lawyer who witnessed the aftermath of the attack described Thach as a well-known court interpreter and said his face and head were covered in blood after the stabbing.

    Police have said the suspect did not know the victim and the motive for the crime is unclear.

    The professional order representing interpreters and translators in the province issued a statement on social media.

    "We were profoundly saddened to learn of the assault suffered by one of our members yesterday at the Longueuil courthouse," the Ordre des traducteurs, terminologues et interpretes agrees du Quebec wrote. "Our thoughts are with Mr. Thach in this difficult time, and we wish him a prompt recovery."

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2023.

