

CTV Montreal





Police have arrested the third suspect in a robbery that took place last year at Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital.

A $5,000 reward had been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of 40-year-old Eric Demers.

Police believe he, along with two other men, committed armed robbery of a security guard and a hospital employee on Oct. 16, 2017.

Two other suspects were arrested very quickly, but a Canada-wide warrant had been issued for Demers while he was at large.

Demers appeared in court on Jan. 30, 20118 and was charged with armed robbery, unlawful use of a firearm, and conspiracy.