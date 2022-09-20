Suspect in hit-and-run road rage incident arrested: Laval police
The woman suspected of killing a man in a possible road-rage incident has been arrested, according to Laval police (SPL).
The suspect, 29, was arrested in Montreal Tuesday aroung 7:30 p.m. after her car was spotted in the city.
Her arrest comes five days after 53-year-old Stephane Taillon was severely injured in a hit-and-run. He died the next day in hospital.
Police say the woman could face charges of hit-and-run causing death and manslaughter.
The Montreal police (SPVM) tactical intervention group took part in the operation, according to SPL spokesperson Geneviève Major.
POSSIBLE ROAD RAGE INCIDENT
The hit-and-run occurred Thursday morning around 7:50 a.m. on the service road of Highway 15 North, near du Souvenir Boulevard.
Taillon was in one of the two vehicles involved. He reportedly got out of his vehicle after colliding with the other car, believed to be a gray Hyundai Accent.
According to Taillon's son, Alexandre, the other driver stepped on the gas and hit his father, causing a head wound, then reportedly fled the scene.
Police say they're not ruling out road rage in their investigation.
