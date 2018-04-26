

The Canadian Press





A man suspected of drugging seniors in their homes with laced chocolates and then robbing them was arraigned in Montreal on Thursday.

Police allege Hamid Chekakri would arrive at the home of seniors who were looking to sell their property and then express an interest in buying it.

Police have previously said the alleged victims described Chekakri as a kind, charming suspect who would gain the trust of the elderly homeowner with his manner.

In each case, upon concluding a fake transaction to buy the home, the suspect would allegedly offer the victim a box of chocolates and a bottle of wine and insisted they eat it as tradition.

After ingesting the candy, the alleged victims would fall asleep for several hours and realize after waking up they had been robbed.

Police allege Chekakri, 47, used chocolate laced with a psychotropic drug that slowed down the central nervous system.

A warrant filed in Montreal indicates local police began investigating a series of home invasions last December, with the incidents having taken place over a period of less than two weeks.

Chekakri was arrested in Atlanta on March 31 by the U.S. Marshals Service and had been held in Georgia pending his extradition to Canada.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement the Algerian national was detained after arriving on a flight from Costa Rica. He was held after U.S. authorities confirmed active warrants on assault and burglary charges in Montreal.

Chekakri's home address in court documents is listed in Algiers, the capital of Algeria.

Montreal police detectives escorted him back to Canada on Wednesday.

Police have said they've linked the same suspect to at least six alleged victims in different parts of Montreal and Ottawa as well as three failed attempts in Montreal and Sherbrooke, Que.

Authorities have said they believe there could be more victims and have urged people to come forward.

Montreal La Presse reported a few weeks ago there may also be victims in different parts of the world.