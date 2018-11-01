

Sureté du Quebec officers have arrested a man wanted in Laval for allegedly abducting his ex-partner and six-week-old son.

David Santiago Caballero Rodriguez was arrested Thursday evening in Lachute by SQ officers.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries; police did not say if those injuries occurred before or during his arrest.

The 20-year-old man is accused of threatening his ex-partner earlier in the day.

According to Laval police, Rodriguez spotted his ex-partner and her mother in a car at the intersection of Brittany and Fleur-de-Lys Sts. at 1:05 p.m. Thursday. He then allegedly threatened the older woman with a blunt object and told her to get out of the car.

Police say Rodriguez then got behind the wheel and took off for the Laurentians. Ninety minutes later he was located by Laval police with the help of the Sureté du Québec, on Morrison Rd. in the Laurentians town of Gore.

He stopped the vehicle and ran off to the nearby woodlot, managing to elude police and a team of search dogs.

He was located later in the day.