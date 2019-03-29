

CTV Montreal





Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of an early morning shooting in Cote-des-Neiges that ended in a man's death.

According to police, the 61-year-old victim was sitting inside his car at home on de Roquancourt St., near Kirkfield St. around 9:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times in the upper body.

He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries. Police confirmed his death Friday afternoon.

Police say a man in dark clothing fled the scene after the attack.

The motive is still unknown. Police say they will attempt to glean whether the victim was recently targeted or threatened.



This is the 6th homicide of the year in Montreal.