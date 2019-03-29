Featured Video
Suspect flees scene after murder in Cote-des-Neiges
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 11:10AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 29, 2019 7:27PM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of an early morning shooting in Cote-des-Neiges that ended in a man's death.
According to police, the 61-year-old victim was sitting inside his car at home on de Roquancourt St., near Kirkfield St. around 9:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times in the upper body.
He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries. Police confirmed his death Friday afternoon.
Police say a man in dark clothing fled the scene after the attack.
The motive is still unknown. Police say they will attempt to glean whether the victim was recently targeted or threatened.
This is the 6th homicide of the year in Montreal.
Latest Montreal News
- 85-year-old woman struck by car at De Lorimier and Jean-Talon
- 'Toddlers get into anything': Doctor sounds alarm after Tylenol overdose
- Top stories this week: Teen's fatal infection, Anjou councillor's comments, Kirkland break-in
- Suspect flees scene after murder in Cote-des-Neiges
- 'I'm recovering really well': Priest returns to mass at the Oratory one week after stabbing