Suspect flees scene after man, 60, shot inside car in Cote-des-Neiges
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 11:10AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 29, 2019 11:23AM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of an early morning shooting in Cote-des-Neiges.
According to police, the 60-year-old victim was sitting inside his car on de Roquancourt St., near Kirkfield St. around 9:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times in the upper body.
He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
Police say a man in dark clothing fled the scene after the attack.
The motive is still unknown. Police say they will attempt to glean whether the victim was recently targeted or threatened.
Details to come.
