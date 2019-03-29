Featured Video
Suspect flees scene after attempted murder in Cote-des-Neiges
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 11:10AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 29, 2019 2:16PM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of an early morning shooting in Cote-des-Neiges.
According to police, the 61-year-old victim was sitting inside his car at home on de Roquancourt St., near Kirkfield St. around 9:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times in the upper body.
He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
Police say a man in dark clothing fled the scene after the attack.
The motive is still unknown. Police say they will attempt to glean whether the victim was recently targeted or threatened.
Details to come.
