Suspect charged in deadly Montreal stabbing
Police and paramedics rushed to St. Laurent and De Maisonneuve after an 18-year-old was stabbed on July 28, 2019 (CTV Montreal/Cosmo Santamaria)
Kevin Gould , CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 4:32PM EDT
A man accused of stabbing and killing an 18-year-old near the St. Laurent metro station has been charged.
The deadly attack took place around 11:40 p.m. the evening of July 28 when one man pulled out a fight during an argument and stabbed another man.
The victim was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.
On Monday police arrested 24-year-old Maxime Chicoine-Joubert.
He was arraigned in court on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, armed assault, and aggravated assault.
