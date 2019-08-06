

Kevin Gould , CTV Montreal





A man accused of stabbing and killing an 18-year-old near the St. Laurent metro station has been charged.

The deadly attack took place around 11:40 p.m. the evening of July 28 when one man pulled out a fight during an argument and stabbed another man.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

On Monday police arrested 24-year-old Maxime Chicoine-Joubert.

He was arraigned in court on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, armed assault, and aggravated assault.