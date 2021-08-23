MONTREAL -- A nine-year-old boy, as well as four adults, were injured in a drive-by shooting in Contrecoeur, a small municipality in Quebec's Montérégie region.

According to Quebec provincial police, the incident happened at 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a suspect opened fire at a vehicle located at the corner of des Pervenches Street and des Pivoines Street.

Police said it may have been the result of an enraged driver.

Following the shooting, officers say the 37-year-old suspect fled the scene and hid in a private residence. He was arrested at 3 a.m. Monday.

Yves Martin Larocque appeeared at the Sore-Tracey, Que. courthouse to face several serious charges. Court records show he lives on the same street where the shooting took place.

He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal negligence, and discharging a firearm with intent to wound, maim or disfigure, to endanger the life of another person.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says the boy, who was standing outside a nearby home at the time of the shooting, is expected to recover from his injuries.

The shooting was a shock to the quiet, tight-knit community. A resident in the area said he would wave to the boy as he drove by regularly.

The driver of the alleged targeted vehicle was badly injured and is in critical condtition. The three others suffered less serious injuries.

It's not yet known if the suspect knew the victims.