QUEBEC CITY -- Mental health is a major security concern, said Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume after a man in his 20s went on a stabbing spree in the provincial capital Halloween night that killed two people and injured five.

"There needs to be solidarity," he said in a news briefing Sunday morning. "This tragedy adds to our collective mental load from the pandemic, we will do everything necessary to deal with the psychological consequences of tragedy."

Labeaume sat alongside Quebec deputy premier Genevieve Guilbault and Quebec City police chief (SPVQ) Robert Pigeon Sunday with an update on the events.

Le Québec se réveille après une nuit d’horreur. Les mots me manquent pour décrire une telle tragédie. J’offre toutes mes condoléances aux proches des victimes. La vice-première ministre @GGuilbaultCAQ fera le point avec le maire Labeaume et le chef du @SPVQ_police à 9h30 ce matin — François Legault (@francoislegault) November 1, 2020

Police say a man in his mid-20s was arrested in connection with the Halloween night attacks and that he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, but no information was released about his condition.

Calls came into the police around 10:30 p.m. about a costumed assailant stabbing multiple people with a sword near the National Assembly in Quebec City's historic district. Police arrived and began searching for the suspect with K-9 units assisting.

Quebec City police spokesperson Etienne Doyon did not give any information on the two people who were killed and would not speculate on a possible reason for the attack other than "personal reasons" and not related to any terror attacks.

Police said earlier that the five injured victims were in hospital but their lives did not appear to be in danger. They did not offer any more specific information about their conditions.

The SPVQ put out a call to the population to contact the force at 418-641-AGIR with any information about the events.

SUIVI DES ÉVÈNEMENTS | Nous rappelons que si vous avez été témoin d’événements relatifs à cette affaire au cours de la soirée ou de la nuit, nous vous demandons de contacter le 418-641-AGIR. — Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) November 1, 2020

-- with reporting from The Canadian Press.