Suspect arrested in the case of the armed assault near Esterel resort

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) arrested on Sunday a 53-year-old man suspected of the armed assault that left one person injured on Friday in the municipality of Esterel, in the Laurentians.

The suspect "will have to appear by videoconference during the weekend," said SQ spokesperson Laura Hervé.

On Friday, around 12:45 p.m., the police were called to intervene in an assault with a weapon on Fridolin-Simard Road.

Although the victim "suffered significant injuries (...), most likely from a firearm", they are not life-threatening, the spokesperson said.

Esterel Mayor Frank Pappas told reporters Friday that the victim was named Valeri Tarasenko.

Hervé added that "the investigation is still ongoing in this case."