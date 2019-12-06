MONTREAL -- Laval police have arrested a 22-year-old man in relation to a shooting on Sept. 23.

Ralph Junior Duval, whom officers say has links to street gang members, was arrested on Nov. 26 and charged with several counts, including attempted murder, carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of drugs.

The arrest comes after the driver of a vehicle was shot on Laval Boulevard in September.

After the shooting, the victim walked into the parking lot of a local police station, where officers found him. He was then rushed to hospital.

Police say two days after the incident, they located a vehicle they believed belonged to a suspect. They chased the man, but were unable to complete an arrest.

Two months later, Duval was identified as a suspect and was arrested. Officers say they found a second firearm in his possession.

He appeared in court on Dec. 4 and remains in detention.

Anyone with information is asked to confidentially contact the Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention file LVL 190923 083.