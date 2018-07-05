

The Canadian Press





Police have made an arrest in connection with Saturday’s fatal shooting in Pointe-Claire.

Jerome Latham, 49, was arrested in Brockville, ON on Tuesday and appeared in a Quebec courtroom on Wednesday, where he was charged with second degree murder.

According to the SPVM, the 34-year-old victim met with Latham on June 30 in the parking lot of a hotel located alongside the Trans-Canada Highway to conduct a drug deal.

At around 4:30 p.m., a 911 call was made, with the caller saying a man was lying unconscious in that parking lot. Police found the victim had been shot at least once.

Latham was tracked to Ontario and was arrested by officers from the Ontario Provincial Police.