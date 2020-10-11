MONTREAL -- Two young children were found dead in a residence in the Huron-Wendat community of Wendake, near Quebec City.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) was called around 2 a.m. Sunday by the Wendake Police Department regarding the discovery of two bodies.

According to the SQ, a 30-year-old individual reported to the Quebec City police department in connection with what happened.

The suspect is suspected of having committed a double murder.

The individual will be evaluated at the hospital center and then met by investigators.

The case was taken over by a personal crimes team from the SQ who will work with the Wendake police.

Forensic identity technicians are on the scene for analysis.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2020.