Advertisement
Suspect arrested after two children were found dead in Wendake
Service de police de Wendake logo - SOURCE: Facebook
MONTREAL -- Two young children were found dead in a residence in the Huron-Wendat community of Wendake, near Quebec City.
The Surete du Quebec (SQ) was called around 2 a.m. Sunday by the Wendake Police Department regarding the discovery of two bodies.
According to the SQ, a 30-year-old individual reported to the Quebec City police department in connection with what happened.
The suspect is suspected of having committed a double murder.
The individual will be evaluated at the hospital center and then met by investigators.
The case was taken over by a personal crimes team from the SQ who will work with the Wendake police.
Forensic identity technicians are on the scene for analysis.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2020.