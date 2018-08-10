

CTV Montreal





Police arrested a suspect in connection with a vicious sucker punch attack in Laval.

The assault occurred one month ago, on July 9th, outside of a daycare on Cure-Labelle Boulevard.

The victim was on his way to pick up his child, when a stranger charged at him, throwing a punch and knocking him to the ground.

His injuries were severe enough that he underwent corrective surgery and remains hospitalized, according to police.

Montreal police arrested the 26-year-old man while he was driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

Laval police were alerted and the suspect was detained.

He is expected to appear in court later today.