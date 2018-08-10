Featured Video
Suspect arrested after sucker-punch assault outside Laval daycare
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 11:27AM EDT
Police arrested a suspect in connection with a vicious sucker punch attack in Laval.
The assault occurred one month ago, on July 9th, outside of a daycare on Cure-Labelle Boulevard.
The victim was on his way to pick up his child, when a stranger charged at him, throwing a punch and knocking him to the ground.
His injuries were severe enough that he underwent corrective surgery and remains hospitalized, according to police.
Montreal police arrested the 26-year-old man while he was driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday afternoon.
Laval police were alerted and the suspect was detained.
He is expected to appear in court later today.
