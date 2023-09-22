Suspect arrested after police intervention at high school north of Montreal

Police in Terrebonne north of Montreal arrested an individual after an intervention at a high school.

"The police confirm that Armand-Corbeil high school is safe. There is no longer any threat to students or school staff. The intervention led to the arrest of an individual who will be met by our Criminal Investigation Department," the Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion Intermunicipal Police Service said in a news release.

The school is located on John F. Kennedy Boulevard, and social workers are on site to meet with any students who require services.

Police issued a "code black" confinement measure earlier in the day after a "potentially dangerous individual" was suspected of being in the building. No shots were fired and police say all the students were safe.

Officers are working with the school service centre to ensure communication is open.