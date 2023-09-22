Montreal

    • Suspect arrested after police intervention at high school north of Montreal

    Terrebonne police logo

    Police in Terrebonne north of Montreal arrested an individual after an intervention at a high school.

    "The police confirm that Armand-Corbeil high school is safe. There is no longer any threat to students or school staff. The intervention led to the arrest of an individual who will be met by our Criminal Investigation Department," the Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion Intermunicipal Police Service said in a news release.

    The school is located on John F. Kennedy Boulevard, and social workers are on site to meet with any students who require services.

    Police issued a "code black" confinement measure earlier in the day after a "potentially dangerous individual" was suspected of being in the building. No shots were fired and police say all the students were safe. 

    Officers are working with the school service centre to ensure communication is open. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News