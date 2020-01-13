MONTREAL -- A 42-year-old man has been arrested after a man was found dead outside a Maxi in Rosemère, north of Montreal, last December.

The body of Arturo Morales De Paz, 33, was found in a vehicle parked in front of the grocery store on Labelle Boulevard on Dec. 18.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says there were traces of violence on the victim's body, a man of Mexican descent who had no criminal record.

The SQ adds that the suspect, who was arrested on Sunday in Blainville, is also of Mexican descent.

He is expected to appear at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse on Monday; it is not yet known what charges he could be facing.

Local officers from the Régie intermunicipale de police Thérèse-de-Blainville initially responded to the 911 call, but later transferred the case to provincial police.