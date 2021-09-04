MONTREAL -- A man accused of kidnapping a three-year-old boy in Quebec, sparking an Amber Alert that lasted several days, has been arrested, police say.

"At around noon, the 36-year-old man was controlled by police," read a statement posted to social media by the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

"We can confirm that the 3-year-old was in the residence and that he was not injured. The young boy was placed in the care of his mother," it read. "The investigation is ongoing."

Earlier on Sunday, the SQ said they were in contact with the suspect, who had been “confined in a residence” on de la Coulée Carrier Road in Sainte-Paule, Que, a small municipality about an hour east of Rimouski.

The suspect "was subdued by the police on the spot," said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Hélène Saint-Pierre.

The man is accused of kidnapping the child on Aug. 31, triggering a police operation that encompassed all of Quebec and parts of northwestern New Brunswick.

The man’s ATV and several items believed to be used by the two were recovered by police in recent days, leading them to discover the residence where he was arrested.

"We would like to thank the population in general, and more specifically that of Sainte-Paule, for their support and understanding," said Saint-Pierre.

- This is a developing story that will be updated. With Files from The Canadian Press.