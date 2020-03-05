MONTREAL -- Survivors are being asked to come forward with their stories as part of Quebec's consultation into sexual assault and domestic violence.

On Thursday a web questionnaire was launched on the justice ministry’s website. On it, survivors of sexual assaults and domestic violence can anonymously share their experiences with organizations aimed at helping victims, the police complaint process, the judiciary system. Those who take part can also suggest measures that could improve support for survivors.

The questionnaire will remain online until April 10 and is part of consultations launched by a bipartisan National Assembly committee and a committee of experts investigating the province’s support for victims.

“Your contribution is essential to improve support services for victims,” said Quebec Justice Minister Sonia Lebel in a statement. “We believe that it is by giving victims a voice and drawing on their experience that the committee will be able to better identify the main shortcomings of the system and make recommendations to remedy them.”