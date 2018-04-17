

The Canadian Press





One of the victims of Quebec's mosque shooting has testified that Alexandre Bissonnette seemed calm and almost as though he was playing a video game when he embarked on his murderous rampage in January 2017.

Said Akjour recounted details today from that night when six fellow worshippers were gunned down and he was struck by a bullet in the shoulder.

Akjour told Bissonnette's sentencing arguments he missed eight months of work and still can't work full-time.

His sleep is interrupted by nightmares and he sees danger at every turn, even when he's at the grocery store or at the library.

Akjour says his eight-year-old son has been terrorized by the attack: he won't step foot in the mosque any longer and the youngster regularly checks up on him to make sure he's still alive.

Bissonnette, 28, pleaded guilty last month to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder in the shooting.