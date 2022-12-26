Survey suggests Quebecers expected to return to in-store shopping for Boxing Day deals

A survey released this fall by the Retail Council of Canada (RCC) suggests that consumers may be lured into shopping on Boxing Day on Monday to take advantage of holiday deals.

This is the first time since December 2019 that consumers may frequent commercial establishments to take advantage of post-Christmas sales without being challenged by health restrictions related to COVID-19.

When the Léger survey was released at the end of October, Michel Rochette, Quebec president of the Retail Council of Canada, said he expected Quebecers to return to in-person celebrations and in-store shopping this year. He also said he didn't think Quebecers' financial concerns would spoil their habits.

According to the survey of 2,505 Canadians conducted last August, six out of 10 respondents were affected by economic hardship, but most participants intended to spend about the same amount, $790 each, that they planned to spend in 2021. That average was $588 in Quebec this year.

However, the survey found that 18 per cent of respondents planned to shop during the post-Christmas sales, compared to 28 per cent during Black Friday and 21 per cent during Cyber Monday and the following days, both held late last month.

On this Dec. 26, Quebec merchants and shopping malls can open their doors as of 1 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 26, 2022.