

The Canadian Press





Almost two-thirds of Quebecers feel they pay too much tax, when taking into consideration the government services offered.

One third, however, believes that their tax burden is fair, according to a study by the Chair in taxation and public finances of the University of Sherbrooke, based on a CROP survey.

The main reason why so many Quebecers believe they are paying too much tax, the study finds, is due to their perception that the provincial government is not managing their money well.

More than 70 per cent of Quebec taxpayers feel that their taxes are "rather poorly administered and spent," according to the study.

Quebecers have until midnight on Monday to file their income tax returns-- both provincial and federal.

A delay will result in penalties.